Edith Scott, 67, daughter, sister, friend, passed away Jan. 3, 2022. Edith was born in Karlsruhe, Germany to parents Harley D Scott and Julianna Scott.
Growing up in a military family she was able to travel to several countries, before settling down in Lawton. Edith graduated from Lawton High School, and went on to graduate from Cameron University with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. After graduation Edith began her 40 plus year career as a Chemist at Halliburton in Duncan, and Houston, TX.
Edith always believed in living her best life. Growing up she enjoyed singing with her sisters and introducing her younger sister to the adventures in reading. Her hobbies included Art, especially painting, which she had an incredible talent for, crocheting, and reading. In her spare time she taught herself to play the piano, taught herself many languages including French, Latin, and Russian and obtained her pilot’s license.
Edith made a huge difference to everyone she met with her caring, loving, and generous heart. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Harley D and Julianna Scott.
She is survived by her siblings: Rainer D Scott; Luise A Scott; Janet L Fleshman and husband Jerry Fleshman; Thomas A Scott and wife Sherry Scott; Daniel E Scott; Debra M Buzbee and her husband Tony Buzbee, and many nieces and nephews.