Edith “Oma” Bragg passed away peacefully in the presence of family on June 7, 2022 at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Enra Klee, her brothers Gerhard and Warren Klee, her husband, Albert Bragg, and her great granddaughter Autumn Marie Remington.
Oma is lovingly remembered by her four children and their spouses: Leroy and Evelyn Bragg; Larry Bragg; Lillian and Felix Fisher, and Sandra Cannon; eight grandchildren and their spouses: David and Mie Bragg; Debbie and Randal Clark; Amanda and Jeff Raper; Paul Bragg; Andrew Fisher; Alex Fisher; Nicholas Fisher, and Jennifer and Corey Remington; nine great-grandchildren: Joshua, Megan, Logan, Justin, Jaxton, Hayden, Emersyn, Teagan, and Corey Jr. along with many other friends and relatives.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. Attendees are encouraged to wear bright colors, as this is what Edith would have wanted.
What a life — From hiding in bomb shelters during World War II to moving across the globe; raising four children; being an army wife to a Vietnam vet for 63 years and helping to raise eight grandkids. You can only hope for a life as long and full as our Oma had. We remember a woman who loved the flowers in spring and watching the birds from her window; a mother that loved to bake and a grandmother who endlessly spoiled her grandchildren. We will remember the living room at Christmas time and her thick accent when she called for her husband, Albert. We will forever appreciate her unquestioning generosity, and the comfort she provided for us all. While her passing has saddened us, we are able to find solace knowing that Oma and Opa are reunited, probably watching the birds and sipping coffee somewhere out there together again.