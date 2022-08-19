Edith Margaret McCullough, 67, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born on Jan. 28, 1955 to Jerry and Margaret (Marks) Norris in Long Beach, California. Edith grew up in California with her mother, father, and was the eldest of four siblings: Jerry, Patricia, Kathy and Carol.

She later had her daughter, Staci LeAnn Norris with Ernest Francis Falcon (of Belcourt, ND) in Norwalk, CA on Oct. 17, 1982. Edith enjoyed being surrounded by children and animals. She had her own in home daycare and taught Sunday school in her church for over 10 years. Edith was known for her very stubborn ways, big heart, and sense of humor. She loved her family and her dogs. Edith will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.