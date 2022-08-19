Edith Margaret McCullough, 67, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. She was born on Jan. 28, 1955 to Jerry and Margaret (Marks) Norris in Long Beach, California. Edith grew up in California with her mother, father, and was the eldest of four siblings: Jerry, Patricia, Kathy and Carol.
She later had her daughter, Staci LeAnn Norris with Ernest Francis Falcon (of Belcourt, ND) in Norwalk, CA on Oct. 17, 1982. Edith enjoyed being surrounded by children and animals. She had her own in home daycare and taught Sunday school in her church for over 10 years. Edith was known for her very stubborn ways, big heart, and sense of humor. She loved her family and her dogs. Edith will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jerry Eugene and Margaret Beda Norris, adopted parents: Rita and JD Newman, and sister, Kathy
Survivors include her daughter, Staci Norris and companion Anthony Perrine, Lawton; grandchildren: Cory Bullis Jr., and Max Bullis; siblings: Sherrell Newman; Caroll Norris Allen; Patricia Diamond, and Jerry Norris; nieces and nephews: Nick, Nathan, Roxanne, Christopher, Melissa, Jolene, Amanda, Brittany, Jessica, Christy, Jennifer, Amber, Lisa Baker; great nieces and nephews: Alley Baker, Savannah, Malia, Greg, Grayson, Lily, Remy, Ethan, and James. Close friends: Tracey, Gloria, Lori Nickerson, James “Jimmy” Prentice, Lauire and Hank Embleton and Alicia and parents.