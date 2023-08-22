Funeral service for Edith Mae Caha will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Retired Pastor and son, Lonnie Caha and John Webb, Minister of Cache Christian Church, Cache, officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Edith Mae Caha, 88, of Cache, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Nov. 29, 1934 in Roosevelt, to Ruffus B. and Bettie Minnie Mae (Metheney) Lawrence. She grew up in the Cache area and later moved to Lawton, graduating from Lawton High School. She married Louis Wayne Caha on Aug. 31, 1952 in Lawton. Louis passed away April 26, 2016. She was very active throughout her lifetime including being a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and a seamstress at Haggar Slacks. Edith was a member of the Extension Homemaker’s Club through Oklahoma State University for over 40 years holding many of their offices including being the club’s president. She worked for the county election board for 25 years and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Edith’s main job and priority was being a farmer’s wife and managing the home along with being a loving caregiver to her children, mother, mother-in-law, and other family members. She and her sister’s families loved to travel in their Winnebago mainly to South Fork, Colorado as well as other states across the country. They traveled to Germany and Hawaii and took a cruise once. Edith enjoyed sewing (latch hook), reading and playing board games and dominoes. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Edith is survived by her three children: daughter, Becky Caha of Cache; sons: Ronnie Caha and wife Paula of Lawton, and Lonnie Caha and wife Dawn of Cache; two grandchildren: David Kirkland of Illinois and Jason Caha of Lawton; two sisters: Betty Turner of Lawton, and Frances Banks of Cache.
Edith is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Vencil Lawrence and wife Loretta and Alfred Lawrence and wife Irene, three sisters, Hazel Hall and husband Jiles, Audrey Hockersmith and husband Ralph, and Anna Lou Lawrence.