Funeral services for Edith Kelley are scheduled for Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will continue at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, with Rev. Eddie Coast officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.
Edith Maurine (Sanmann) Kelley was born Dec. 23, 1921 to Janie Rebecca (Fields) and Charles Edward Sanmann in Geronimo. She passed from this life on May 29, 2023 at the incredible age of 101.
Edith graduated high school from Cameron State Agricultural College in 1939 and remained there until 1941, earning her Associate’s Degree in Science. On Dec. 28, 1941 she married Wayne Elmo Kelley in Lawton. From this marriage they had two children, Mary Helen and Barbara. They became members of the Trinity Baptist Church in Lawton where she was the organist and pianist for 60 years. She also played at First Baptist Medicine Park for 13 years. Edith was a member of the Eastern Star for over 75 years. She held many titles with them including Worthy Matron.
Edith was a homemaker until 1950 when she joined the civil service. She spent 10 years in civil service, beginning in finance and then switched to transportation. Edith’s next career was with AAA travel agency where she worked for another 10 years. She then began working for Adventure Travel Agency in 1972 and remained there until 1988. Edith was also a consultant for Fashion Two Twenty from 1961 until 2023, selling makeup to her many clients.
Edith had many hobbies including cooking, sewing, crocheting, playing in her bowling league, and playing music. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Janie Sanmann; husband Wayne Elmo Kelley; sisters Ruth West, Dorothy Cox, and Vera Nichols; brother Rev. Wayne Sanmann; and son-in-law Glenn Schell.
She is survived by her daughters: Mary Helen Schell and Barbara Magee; brother Edward Sanmann; grandchildren: Kelley Smith and his wife Becky, DeeDee Biber and her husband Mark, Mendy Johnston and her husband Tony, Kenneth Schell and his wife Jami, and Karen Brunker and her husband Brian; great-grandchildren: Jacob Biber and his wife Lenzie, Bryce Smith, Megan Reeves and her husband Cory, Dylan Smith and his wife Kate, Brooklyn Johnston, Kasey Smith, Cooper Johnston, Sophia Schell, Vivienne Schell, Brazen Brunker, Tobin Brunker, Kalen Brunker, Leighton Brunker, and Axton Brunker; great great-granddaughter Anzlee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bryce Smith, Dylan Smith, Kasey Smith, Cooper Johnston, Jacob Biber, and Cory Reeves will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Schell, Tony Johnston, Kelley Smith, Mark Biber, Creed Cox, and Brian Brunker.