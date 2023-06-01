Funeral services for Edith Kelley are scheduled for Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Interment will continue at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, with Rev. Eddie Coast officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Edith Maurine (Sanmann) Kelley was born Dec. 23, 1921 to Janie Rebecca (Fields) and Charles Edward Sanmann in Geronimo. She passed from this life on May 29, 2023 at the incredible age of 101.

