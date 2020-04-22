Edith Joyce Dennis, age 61, of Geronimo, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Edith was born on October 10, 1958 in Cedar City, Utah to Clyde Wadsworth and Arlene Williams. Edith was an LPN at Southwestern Medical Center, an EMT for Kirks Ambulance, a Volunteer Firefighter with both Geronimo and Hulen, Oklahoma. Her hobbies consisted of gardening, riding horses, her dogs as well as spending time with her family. She was also known for having a very caring heart.
Edith was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Williams and her sister, Patricia Ables. Edith is survived by her husband, Marion W. Dennis of Geronimo, Oklahoma; daughter, Chantal Dennis Terry and her husband, Roger Terry of Lawton, OK; son, Chad Dennis of Lexington, Oklahoma; son by choice, Derrick Kennedy and his wife April Kennedy of Lawton, Oklahoma; brother in law, Bobby Ables of Walters, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Hope Terry of Lawton, Oklahoma; step granddaughter, Layla Terry of Lawton, Oklahoma; niece, Jennifer Russell and her husband, Jimmie Russell of Walters, Oklahoma; niece/nephew, Coby Russell, Ben Russell and Rachel Russell; cousins, Gail and Larry LaFrontz, Casey of Caldwell, Utah.