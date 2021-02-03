Edith I. (Byzio) Donahue was born Feb. 3, 1958 in Stettin, Germany to Eduard and Irene (Marzowka) Byzio. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2021 with her family by her side at her home in Lawton. She was 62.
She loved to swim and read. Edith was an excellent cook and landscape artist. Shopping was a favorite pastime. She started her working career as the Commander’s Secretary for the 523rd TMDE in Augsburg, Germany. The Donahue family moved to Fort Lewis, Washington, where she found her niche in the mortgage field in Tacoma. The family moved once again to Fort Sill where she began a relationship with the community starting at Bank of Oklahoma and then moved to Community Escrow & Title, finally assisting in opening and then working at Oklahoma Foreclosure Title Company in Lawton where she served as Vice President and Escrow Officer. She was well known, well loved and well respected in the mortgage community. She had a passion for people and was like a second mom to other friends. She was known by Mrs. D, Mrs. E. and to her family she was known as Nana.
Edith is survived by her husband, Johnny Donahue III, who she married on Dec. 6, 1985 in Augsburg, Germany. She is also survived by her two daughters: Nadine Donahue of Atlanta, GA and Selina Donahue of Lawton; two grandchildren: Jayden Donahue and Isaiah Thomas; father, Eduard Byzio; and sister, Karin Kleinbauer. Preceding her in death was her mother, Irene Byzio.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center of Duncan.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.