Funeral service for Edith Elizabeth (Boydstun) Just will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Wood, pastor of Glory Bound Church, Marlow, Oklahoma officiating.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Cache Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19 the family requests masks be worn at the funeral service and social distancing be observed when possible.
Edith was born Nov. 29, 1926 in Matoy, to Fred and Katie Boydstun and was one of five girls. She was escorted Home by Jesus on Dec. 24, 2020, just in time for an in-person celebration of Christmas!
Edith is survived by her daughters: Linda McCorkle of Arkansas and Debbie Martin and husband, Kevan, of Elgin; two sisters: Lois Mahaney of South Carolina, and Joy McDonald and husband, Edgar, of Elgin; 1 son-in-law, Joe McGowen of Kansas and 1 step-son, Richard Pearson and wife, Judy, of Kansas; 12 grandkids: Michelle Matthews and husband, Michael, of Kansas; Lewis Ray McGowen and wife, Sharrel, of Kansas; Kim Finley and partner, Rita, of Lookeba; Monica Cowan of Lawton; Roger Cowan and wife, Shannon, of Perkins; Traci Stamper and Brandy Stamper of Ohio; Adam Martin and wife, Alicia, of Luther; Cristi Pearson; Glenn Pearson; Mark Pearson and Clayton Pearson; 4 great-grandkids: Connor and Joshua Cowan of Perkins; Emma and Nicole Martin, of Luther. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Edith was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Katie Boydstun, sisters: Viola Walker and Oletha Herrington, husbands: John Pearson and Deabold Just; son, Edwin Stamper; step-daughter, Nadine McGowen; step-son, Roger Pearson; great-grandson, Noah Cowan; sons-in-law: Roger Cowan and Jimmy McCorkle.
Edith grew up in different parts of Oklahoma. She later moved to Johnson, Kansas, then back to Medicine Park where she lived the rest of her years.
She was a member of Richards Spur Baptist church.
Edith was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, granny, aunt and friend, though you didn’t stay friends for long because she always treated her friends like family. She was the core of numerous gatherings, and she loved everyone and loved to be of service to each.
Edith adored her family and loved God, and she loved having friends and family in her home. She thoroughly enjoyed playing games and was quite competitive, and there was always a deck or two of cards on the kitchen table. We can neither confirm nor deny that she may have been known to throw a deck of cards in the fireplace. She also loved music, dancing, doing puzzles, fishing, cooking, traveling, camping, rock hounding, bird watching and yard work.
Edith worked for Underwoods and the Ranch House for a number of years. She also worked at Southwest Oklahoma Shared Services, managed a hotel in Apache and drove a bulk mail delivery truck. Edith was also a caregiver for many years to include her husband, John, mom, Katie, husband, Dea, and son, Eddie. She was happy caring for others and being helpful. It was one of the ways she served God. If you even mentioned doing any kind of work, she was always ready and raring to go. You didn’t even have to ask.
Card games, fish frys and gatherings will not be the same without the core of our family.
