Funeral services for Edith Aline Caraway Ford will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the Southside Baptist Church, Snyder, with Rev. Tom Peevyhouse, Pastor and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor of Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening, Dec. 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Edith Aline Caraway Ford, 80, Snyder passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in a Lawton hospital following a brief illness. She was born on Aug. 11, 1941 near Floresville, Texas to Robert and Hazel Caraway. As a very young child she and her parents moved to Pueblo, CO where she grew up, graduated high school and married the love of her life Billy Ford. They were married on Aug. 21, 1959 in Pueblo, CO. He preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2019. Edith and Billy made their home in Snyder and to this union three children were born. Many years after their children were grown, they adopted another child. Edith was a devoted wife and mother. She had many jobs through the years, but apparently her favorite was being a mother, as she and Billy were foster parents for over 30 years. She was a school cook, florist, seamstress and cake decorator. She also went on wheat harvest with her husband and son for several years. Edith was also the driving force in re-establishing Snyder Senior Citizens Center.
Edith is survived by her children: Debbie and Lyndle Stoll of Manitou; Marilyn Ford, Allen and Pam Ford and Courtney Ford all of Snyder; a brother Rex and Laura Caraway of Peyton, CO; sister, Jean Salamone of Millsboro, Delaware, and a sister-in-law, Mary Caraway of Mtn. Home, Idaho. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; six great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother R.A. Caraway, a nephew and an infant grandson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Baptist Church or to Oklahoma Baptist Children’s Homes.