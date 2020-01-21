Memorial service for Edith A. McDaniel will be 12:30 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Noland, Pastor of Open Door Church of God, Walters, Oklahoma officiating and Mrs. Paulette Anderson singing “How Great Thou Art”.
Placement of the urn will follow in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Edith A. McDaniel, age 82, of Lawton gained her heavenly wings Friday, January 3, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma with her beloved daughter, Sandra Combs, Glenn Christiansen, her church family and close friends by her side.
Edith was born in Mohrunugen, East Prussia, Germany on January 12, 1937. She grew up during World War II where she learned at the tender age of seven years old how to be resourceful and survive life’s events with her brother and sister by her side. She received her degree as a paralegal in Wurzburg, Germany in 1956. She met and married her first husband, SFC (Retired) John W. Wood in 1957. They were married for 12 years and had three children whom she loved tremendously.
She remarried in 1976 to MSG (Retired) Otis G. “Mac” McDaniel in Dallas, Texas. They moved to Ruesselsheim, Germany in 1978. They were married for 27 years until his passing in 2003 in Bad Tolz, Germany. She worked as a food service supervisor in Wiesbaden, Germany from 1978 until her retirement in May 2015 at the age of 78 years old. She moved to Lawton, Oklahoma to be with her daughter in June 2015.
Edith loved life! She enjoyed gardening, festivals and going to Sam’s Club and TJ Maxx. Absolutely loved her beer second to her children… but a good beer, not watered down beer. She was a fearless, phenomenal, resilient, courageous, affectionate, funny, loving and caring mother and grandmother. Above all, she was a true Christian believing in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She leaves behind a wonderful, cherished daughter, Sandra J. Combs of Lawton, Oklahoma, her son, Johnny L. Wood of Orlando, Florida, two Stepsons, Otis G. McDaniel, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas and LeeAndre McDaniel of Selma, California, a grandson, John W. Wood of Orlando, Florida and her three grandbabies with four paws, Snickers, Daisy, and Peanut.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister, brother, first husband as well as her son, Bobby L. Wood, stepson, Kevin McDaniel, and her beloved husband, Otis G. McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Marie Detty/New Direction Pet Shelter, 317 SW C Ave Lawton, OK 73502.
