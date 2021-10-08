Memorial celebration for William E.Taylor III, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Col. (Retired) Earl Howard, United States Army SF officiating.
William E. Taylor III, better known as Eddie, age 63, of Lawton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Lord called him home while he was working on his cabin, a lifelong dream, in Alma.
Eddie was born to William “Bill” Taylor Jr., and Amy Taylor, in Duncan, on July 15, 1958. Eddie grew up in Lawton, as his father was stationed at Fort Sill. The Taylor family accompanied their father, an Army officer, on a tour of duty in Germany. While in Germany, they traveled to various European countries. Eddie had fond memories of his time in Europe and enjoyed recounting his adventures with his children. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1977. That same year he met the love of his life, Angel Howard. Eddie and Angel were married on April 2, 1978, and shared 43 wonderful years together.
Eddie worked for the Dolese Bros. Co. his entire career of 35 years. Working his way up the ladder to retire as a General Superintendent. He was enthusiastic and loved his work at the rock quarry. Eddie had God-given skills to troubleshoot and fix anything and everything.
Eddie was a fun-loving man who always thought of his family first. He had a love of airplanes and attained his pilot’s license. He even flew his newly married daughter and her husband over the island of Oahu, giving them their fondest memory of their time in Hawaii. He was known as “Papa” to his two granddaughters. He was a great man; he was patient and kind; a man that loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was a gentle, loving, and resolute husband, father, papa, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Angel, and his three children: Catherine Nevins and husband John Nevins; Heather Taylor, and Charles Taylor and two granddaughters: Kaitlyn Taylor and Luljeta Nevins. Eddie is also survived by his father, William E. Taylor Jr., and three sisters: Amy English; Linda Del Ciello; and Helen Sales.
He was predeceased by his mother, Amy Marie Taylor, and sister Cynthia Balmas.