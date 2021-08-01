On July 27, 2021, Eddie Robert Pinkley knocked on Heaven’s door and God answered. He was the incredible husband of Judy Pinkley for more than 25 wonderful years before the Lord welcomed him home.
Eddie was a man of quiet solitude. He gave much of himself towards others and believed in chasing dreams. He grew up in Pilot Knob, Missouri. Born to Charles and Elezabeth Pinkley, he was the youngest of ten children.
He joined the United States Air Force when he was 18 years old. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War who held his patriotism in high regard. While in the Air Force, he completed an Associates Degree through the Community College of the Air Force and Cameron University.
After more than 20 years, Eddie retired from the Air Force while stationed at Altus Air Force Base, where he met his wife Judy at the local VFW Post 4876, for which he served as commander. He went on to work for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol until 2001. He was also a member of the Oklahoma State Troopers Association.
During his retirement, he resided with his love, Judy in Cache. Eddie was not afraid of living life to the fullest. In fact, he was a beloved member of the Jeepers Creepers car club in Lawton, as well as the Patriot Guard. His favorite times were being with his grandchildren, spending time with his friends and family, and going traveling the country with the love of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, several brothers and sisters, and his granddaughters: Madasun and Sidney Nicole.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Pinkley; his daughter and son-on-law, Toni and Marty Zahner; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Erika Pinkley; his daughter and son-in-law, Carole and James Morris; and his youngest daughter and son-on-law, Starlette and Donald Price. He is survived by his many beloved grandchildren: Keilah Zahner; Jacob and Katelyn Zahner; Rebecca and Gabrielle Morris; Alejandra Barrientes; Rylee Sherman; Andres Barrientes; Amaya Price; Evan Morris; Alaya Price; Collin Morris, and Zoe Morris.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the National CMV Foundation at https://www.nationalcmv.org/get-involved/donate in memory of his granddaughter, Madasun Pinkley.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at the Lowell-Tims Funeral Chapel in Altus.
Military In-Urnment ceremonies will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the Sheppard Air Force Base Honors detail.
To sign the online guest book and share memories with the family please visit www.Lowell-Tims.com