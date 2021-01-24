Funeral for Eddie Rand Breedlove Sr. will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Lawrence Terranova of Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin, Oklahoma, officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Eddie Rand Breedlove Sr., 68, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center after a battle with COVID.
Eddie was born Jan. 25, 1952, in Tacoma, Washington, and was the oldest son of Ralph and Shelia (Yose) Breedlove. Eddie grew up in Denison, Texas. As a child, he loved to play football and fish and as an adult he had two great loves, the first was his wife Brenda Sue to whom he was married to for over two decades and the second was his love for mechanics. “Fast Eddie” is what his friends called him and he could fix anything and took great pride in his work.
Mr. Breedlove is survived by his three children: Candice Moye and husband James of Forney, Texas, Stephanie Webber and husband Curtis of Medicine Park, Oklahoma and Eddie Breedlove, Jr. of Athens, Texas; seven grandchildren: Ashley Parker, J.T. Moye, Brittany Gunsolus, Autumn Webber, Adam Breedlove, Jaden Breedlove and Brayden Webber; four great-grandchildren: Greyson, Jackson, Ryleigh and Kynsleigh; five siblings: Johnny Breedlove, Mike Breedlove, Charles Breedlove, Teresa Albert and Melissa Eastham.
Eddie was preceded in death by the love of his life, Brenda Sue, parents, brother, Phillip Breedlove, grandson, Bryce Moye and granddaughter, Destiny Webber.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com