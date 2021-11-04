Funeral for Eddie Martin Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at First Baptist West. Harold Gaches will be officiating service. Eddie passed Oct. 29, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Eddie was born to Ed Martin Sr. and Gerda Martin in Africa on Sept. 29, 1966. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1984.

He is survived by two children: Trevor Martin-Tollett and Lauren Watts, and two grandchildren: Cooper Martin and Ramzie Martin.

Eddie worked at Goodyear and later moved to Wichita Falls and worked at Howmet. Eddie enjoyed fast cars, audio, motorcycles, jet skis and work family.