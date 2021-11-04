Eddie Martin Jr. Nov 4, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Eddie Martin Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at First Baptist West. Harold Gaches will be officiating service. Eddie passed Oct. 29, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas.Eddie was born to Ed Martin Sr. and Gerda Martin in Africa on Sept. 29, 1966. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1984.He is survived by two children: Trevor Martin-Tollett and Lauren Watts, and two grandchildren: Cooper Martin and Ramzie Martin.Eddie worked at Goodyear and later moved to Wichita Falls and worked at Howmet. Eddie enjoyed fast cars, audio, motorcycles, jet skis and work family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eddie Martin Jr. Jet Ski Gerda Martin Wichita Falls Motorcycle Work Car Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists