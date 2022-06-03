Graveside funeral service for Eddie Leroy Marlow will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Cache Cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Eddie Leroy Marlow died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in a Lawton care center at the age of 74. He was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Elmer Leroy and Mayme Adelia (Tidwell) Marlow. He married Oleta Mae Schrick on June 1, 1968, in Cache, Oklahoma. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2015.
Eddie was a 1968 graduate of Cache High School and later attended Okmulgee Technical Institute where he studied auto mechanics. He worked, together with his brother Martin, at Marlow’s Garage in Cache. He later worked for Bob Horn Automotive, as a maintenance technician at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and retired from the Cache Public Schools where he supervised the bus barn.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Craig Holden; two grandchildren and their spouses: Layne and Ashley Ballard and Dylan and Kaitlyn Ballard; three great-grandchildren: Brentley Michelle Ballard, Blake Murdoc Ballard and Aloura Bella Ballard; and his brothers and sisters-in-law: Martin and Reesie Marlow and Stephen and Marietta Marlow.