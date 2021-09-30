Edwin Leroy Komahcheet “Eddie Quan”, age 78, passed away to his heavenly home with his two sons by his side on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Lawton.
Eddie was born on Jan. 20, 1943 in Lawton, to Jessie Poahway. Eddie attended Post Oak Mennonite School and Fort Sill Indian School.
He enjoyed texting people bible verses at three in the morning, his beautiful horses, his grandchildren and sharing God’s truth. He also helped many people anonymously and he enjoyed taking joy rides with his closest friends and family sharing stories. He made it a point to tell everyone he loved them and they were special.
He is survived by two sisters: Alicia Faye Kahrahrah-Wilson and Gwendoyln “Bitty Girl” Komahcheet-Pembelton and two brothers: “Bitty Boy” Komahcheet and Benard Kahrahrah and Special Aunt “Pola” Paulina Kowena. He is also survived by son, Troy Komahcheet of Topeka, Kansas with five grandchildren: Joshua; Kyle; Kainen; Zoe and Enokoji and one great-grandchild, Sage. Also survived by son Travis and daughter-in-law, Kristy Komahcheet of Medicine Park with four grandchildren: Olivia; Jaidah; Elijah and Kimora.
He was preceded by his mother, Jessie Poahway; brother, “Black Jack” Robert Taylor Kassanavoid; sister, Janice “Duke” Komahcheet; father, Frank Pahcheka; sister, Reba Jo Kosechequeta-Williams; sister, Peggie Pahcheka-Komalty; sister, Shirley Pahcheka-Pekah; sister, Mary Ann Dortsch; and nephew, Dougie Williams.
He would want a special mention to: Virgie Kassanavoid, Edna Poafabitty, Vivian Holder, Ruth Pahcheka-Pickup, JD Pahcheka and many many special brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren who he felt was so special.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Post Oak Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.