Celebration of Life for Eddie Lee Fry age 76 of Frederick, will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 201 E. Grand, Frederick, with Glenn Redeker officiating. Services under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Fry passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home.
Eddie Lee “Ed” Fry was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Frederick, to Eulas Pete and Evelyn Grace (Watson) Fry. He attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1962. In 1962, he and Genie McQuilliams were united in marriage and to this union were born three children, Evelyn Danette, Jeanette Diane, and Eddie Paul. He later married Connie Kemp Traughber.
Ed was deeply knowledgeable in many areas and held many positions throughout his life. Among the few were owner of Fry Loan Company in Frederick. At Brantley Helicopter, he worked with sheet metal and small parts fabrication. He set up manufacturing facilities where he organized quality control and oversaw all buying of material and equipment; he later worked as a farm equipment mechanic at Frederick Implement Company. Ed was a journeyman engraver for Century Granite Corporation. He worked as a mechanic on jet engines at LTV Aerospace Corporation and Cooper Airmotive where he made his own setups and tools.
At the time Goodyear started building their plant in Lawton, Ed applied for the position of maintenance technician. He became the instructor of the machine shop and later was promoted to Zone Maintenance Manager. After a brief period, he was promoted to shift manager where he supervised five-zone managers and 40 technicians. Ed later served as Powerhouse Manager prior to becoming the Maintenance Planner/Manager of the mixing department. He then transferred to the technology department and oversaw chains and host inspections and certifications. He set up most of the recycling systems for hazardous waste from the plant. In 1999, Ed retired with 22 years of dedicated service to Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.
On Dec. 8, 2001, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Lana Sue Hall in Frederick. Ed was quite the character! He enjoyed teasing, he was fun-loving, a kid at heart, loved fireworks, enjoyed fishing, gambling, loved to travel, and thoroughly enjoyed people. He never met a stranger and could sit and visit all day long. Ed was quite the history buff, he enjoyed researching genealogy; he was a book of knowledge! Ed was a loyal and faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church until they disbanded. At that time, he and Lana wanted to give back to the Lord by serving others. As part of their tithing, they were known to take hundreds of hams to families that had lost loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Sue Fry of the home; his children: Evelyn Danette Rivas and her husband Carlos of Frederick; Jeanette Diane Gearhart and her husband, John of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; and Eddie Paul Fry and his wife Kathy of Oak Harbor, Washington; among the children are his bonus children: CeCilia Dawn Smart and her husband Roger, of Ingleside, Texas; Jason Lynn Taylor of Memphis, Tennessee; and Anjelica Loree Smith and her husband, Drew of San Diego, California, which he referred to as ‘my girl’ since he raised her from the time of her being six years old. One sister, Dana Sue Greer of Frederick; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Evelyn Fry; and his siblings: Lucian Fry; David Fry; Anita Fry Dowdy; Bob Sanderson; Bill Sanderson, and Juanita Fry.
