Eddie “Ed” Dabney Sr., age 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at the VA Center in Lawton.
Eddie was born on Dec. 1, 1936 in Montgomery, Alabama to General and Jeanette (Goode) Dabney. Eddie married the love of his life, Theresia M. (Faerber) Dabney on Jan. 18, 1965, in Tacoma, Washington. He enlisted in the United States Army in January of 1955 and served over 22 years before retiring in September of 1977 as a Master Sgt. Eddie went on to work in the Lawton City Hall Mayor’s Office and the United States Postal Service from 1980-2000, retiring after 20 years of service. Eddie was a member of the VFW Post No. 05273 and the Vietnam Veterans of America. His hobbies included, tinkering and refurbishing things, garage sales, camping, boating, R.V. travel, and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, General and Jeanette (Goode) Dabney; four brothers: Fred Dabney; William Dabney; General Dabney; and Johnny Dabney; one sister, Ida Mae Dabney Byrd.
Ed is survived by five sons: retired Col. Harold Dabney and wife Renate of Lantana, Texas; James Dabney of Flower Mound, Texas; Joe Dabney and wife LaRue of Cache; Eddie Dabney and wife Susan of Cache; and Fred Dabney and wife Dr. Inger of Venice, Florida; one daughter, Carolyn Bohme of Wiesbaden Germany; one brother, Glenn Dabney and wife Dorothy of Birmingham, Alabama; 11 grandchildren: Keri Dabney; Joseph Dabney; Katrin Brown; Andrea Pierce; Myshel Maupin; Chris Cox; Jerome Gisinger; Skyler Dabney; Dane Dabney; Tanner Dabney, and Teresa Bohme Pawlowski; 13 great-grandchildren: Jaylyn; Alana; Damien; Trinity; Tristin; Craig; Cayden; Hudson; Carter; Opal; Lyla; Thea, and Dane Jr.; a special niece, Deborah Thomas and his dear friend and caregiver, Marla Dodd; along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Eddie Dabney Sr. will be on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cache High School Auditorium; interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family will have a visitation on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.