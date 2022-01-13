Eddie Dabney Sr. Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Eddie Dabney Sr., 85, Lawton, will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Cache High School Auditorium.Mr. Dabney died Jan. 10, 2022.Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eddie Dabney Sr. Interment Cemetery Ethnology Worship Sill Tribute Fort Elgin Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists