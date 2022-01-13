Funeral for Eddie Dabney Sr., 85, Lawton, will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., at Cache High School Auditorium.

Mr. Dabney died Jan. 10, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com