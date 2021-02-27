Funeral service for Eddie D. Roberson, 64 of Lawton will be held 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Darwin McHenry and minister Lavonia Randle officiating.
Mr. Roberson passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, Church, and Cemetery.
Eddie was born the 7th of 8 children, on October 25, 1956 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Opal Mae and Abraham Roberson. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1973. He was very Athletic, played football, and ran track. At one point, he was deemed the fastest runner in the state of Oklahoma. During his lifetime, he worked for construction companies, and was employed by Dolese for 10 years, and by the City of Lawton for eight years. He believed in working hard for everything in life.
On July 9, 2000 he married Althea McClellan. With that marriage, came two bonus sons, Micah and William. Out of that union, a son Isaiah was born and the family grew larger with two additional adopted daughters, Akayah and Savannah. He was a member of the Church of the Living God under the Late Bishop E.L. Bowie in Frederick, OKlahoma. Eddie liked to watch sports on TV and enjoyed spending time with his wife and kids. He loved to cook and grill.
He is survived by four sons, Donald (Aretha) Williamson, of Hobart, OK, Isaiah Roberson, Micah McClellan, and William Johnson, all of Lawton, OK; two daughters, Akayah Roberson and Savannah Roberson, both of Lawton, OK; two sisters, Linda (Davie) Pope, of Moore, OK and Abejo Roberson, of OKC, OK; one brother, Vernon Broomfield, Sr., of Dallas, TX; one aunt, Christine Brown, of Lawton, OK, four sisters in law, Tracy McClellan, of Lawton, OK, Jolynn McClellan, of Dallas, TX, Margie Broomfield, of Lawton, OK and Glenda Broomfield, of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, LaJoyce, of Lawton, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; five brothers, Arnold Broomfield, Benny Broomfield, Tommy Broomfield, Terry Roberson, and Ronald Roberson; one sister, Janice Broomfield-Holmes; uncles, Andrew Roberson, George Roberson, Bill Roberson, and Evans Brown Sr; his aunts, Geneva Johnson, Georgia Johnson, and Leatrice Dewberry; her maternal grandmother, Addie Wheatfield-Brown; and her paternal grandmother, Maude Roberson.
