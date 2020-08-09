Ed “Edster” Simon was born to Gertrude Simon in 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He passed away August 5, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Quote from Ed:
“Old Ed’s a millionaire-Fock’s said, Ed, move away from there, so he loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly (Sills, that is).”
Although he wasn’t really a millionaire he stayed for the remainder of his life. He was a member of the Reynolds Army Hospital staff for thirty-three years until his retirement in 2018. He also rode motorcycles with the VNV/LV Motorcycle Club for close to twenty years. Thanks to the club, we traveled to several states and met lots of incredible people that he thankfully called brothers and friends. They were a very big part of his life and so were all of his sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Lutha “Lu”; his daughter, Holly and husband Gered; stepsons, Wayne Perkins and wife Donna, Dallas Perkins and wife Mary and Johnny Perkins; his ister-in-law, Donna Daugherty of Evansville, IN; niece, Kathy Drury and Randy; nephew, Mike Daugherty of Evansville, IN.
He was preceded in death by his son, Shaun and his mother, Gertrude.