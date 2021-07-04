The cherished life of Ed Donnell Culberson began to take shape in Ryan where he was born on Feb. 8, 1937 to Edmond Culberson (father) and Arma Lucille Haywood (mother).
He attended Ryan and Waurika public schools in Oklahoma where he was a track athlete. He went on to serve our country in the United States Army for 20 years and 9 days. He was a member of Jones Chapel (COGIC) under the late Superintendent NH James, now known as Word of Life (COGIC) under Dr. Jerry W. Graham. While serving as a faithful member, he was appointed deacon.
He married Darlene (Wiggins) Culberson on Jan. 22, 1993 in Lawton. He was employed at KFC for a few years as a cook, Battison Auto and Simmons Center as a housekeeper for many years. He was a caregiver to his grandkids while their grandmother and parents were at work. “PawPaw” loved all his family, but he had a special bond with his grandkids.
Ed was called home on June 28, 2021 at the Select Hospital in Oklahoma City at the age of 84.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Darlene Culberson of Duncan; daughter, Sherely Culberson of California; six step children: Christopher Wiggins, Christa Blunt, Tanesha Wiggins, Amonica Wiggins, Larry Wiggins, Amberst Thompson; grandchildren: Crizma Taylor-Dunn, Trashaun Taylor, Antonio Wiggins, Ariana Wiggins-Downey, Dreydon Wiggins, Ja’Ree Wiggins, Audriana Thompson, Cameron Wiggins, Jordan Wiggins, Jaiden Thompson, Skyee Wiggins, Kyah Wiggins, Kobe Wiggins, Raelynn Thompson, Kendree Wiggins, Paula Walker, Sonia Sparks, Corey Kimbrough; brother Larry V. Culberson (Vetta Joyce Culberson); a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters: Irma Jean Lacy, Juanita Kennedy, Christine Culberson, Evelyn Culberson; brother, Buddy Culberson; grandson, Brian Kimbrough; and nephew, Quentin Culberson.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Whitt Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Duncan First Baptist Church with Dr. Jerry Graham officiating. He will be interred in Fort Sill National Cemetery at Elgin at 1 p.m. under the direction of Whitt Funeral Home.
