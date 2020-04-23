Ed Clark, 81, Lawton, OK
Private graveside services will be held in the Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK, under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Viewing from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Russell Ed Clark was born to Ted R. and Thelma (Taylor) Clark on December 9, 1938 in Grandfield, OK and departed this life in Oklahoma City, OK on April 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 4 months and 12 days.
Ed grew up in the Devol Community of Cotton Co., OK. He attended Ahpeatone and Randlett Schools, graduating from RHS in 1956. He married Lorita Harper on June 28, 1959 in Walters and to the union two daughters were born. Ed farmed and also worked for the Walters Co-op Elevator. In 1968 he moved the family to Hooker, OK, where he was hired as the manager of the Hooker Equity Coop. He retired in 2000 and the couple moved to Lawton.
Ed was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Lawton. He enjoyed working with his hands, doing wood working projects, making windmills for the yard, and gardening. He was able to take care of any tinkering needs around the house.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a great grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Lorita, of the home; 2 daughters, Brenda Clark of Edmond, OK and Beverly Clark of Oklahoma City; 3 grandchildren, Clarissa Barks of Columbia, SC, Russell Walker and wife Mayumi of Swaziland, Africa; Randall Walker and wife Kecia of Corbett, OR; 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothea Johnston of Lawton, Nelda and David Elliott of Lawton; a sister-in-law, Effie Clark of Lakeside City, TX; and many nieces and nephews.