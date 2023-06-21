Ed Bills Jr

Ed Bills, Jr. was born Feb. 25, 1931 to John Edd, Sr. and Nina Bills in Walters. He passed away on Fathers’ Day, June 18, 2023 in Lawton, at age 92.

One of 13 children, Ed (or “June” and “June Bug” as his siblings called him) was raised as part of a big farming family who lived simply and made their own fun. Ed married Clara Mae Ezzell on Sept. 2, 1950 at his older sister Judy’s Duncan home. They established their home in Lawton and started a family. In 1953, their son Russell Glenn was born, followed by a daughter, Trena Diane, in 1956. A second daughter, Monica Renee, was born in 1971-15 years later!

