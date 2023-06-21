Ed Bills, Jr. was born Feb. 25, 1931 to John Edd, Sr. and Nina Bills in Walters. He passed away on Fathers’ Day, June 18, 2023 in Lawton, at age 92.
One of 13 children, Ed (or “June” and “June Bug” as his siblings called him) was raised as part of a big farming family who lived simply and made their own fun. Ed married Clara Mae Ezzell on Sept. 2, 1950 at his older sister Judy’s Duncan home. They established their home in Lawton and started a family. In 1953, their son Russell Glenn was born, followed by a daughter, Trena Diane, in 1956. A second daughter, Monica Renee, was born in 1971-15 years later!
Ed worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 1989. His passion was gardening, and he kept a small farm east of Lawton for more than 15 years. At any given time, Ed had chickens, pigs, cattle, sheep and a horse or two. His friends benefitted from this hobby, always getting farm fresh eggs, tomatoes or pecans from his backyard trees. Ed was a true example that while you can take the man out of the farm, you can never take the farm out of the man.
Throughout their 70-year marriage, Ed and Clara were faithful members of the Church of Christ, most recently at Northwest Church of Christ in Lawton, where they attended faithfully for more than 35 years.
Ed is survived by his son Russell Bills of Marlow, and his daughters: Trena (Bob) Workman and Monica Roberts of Tulsa. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jay Bills of Tulsa, Jared Bills of Oklahoma City, Caleb Bills of Yukon, Jack Roberts of Rogers, Arkansas, and Lucy and Oscar Roberts of Tulsa; one great-grandchild, Zeke Bills of Oklahoma City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara, his grandson, Lucas Rollins, his parents and 12 siblings.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.