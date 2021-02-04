Funeral service for Earlene Cooper will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Northwest Church of Christ with Monte Ginnings, retired Northwest Church of Christ Minister officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Earlene (Canida) Cooper passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in her Cache, home at the age of 78 years old, with her loving family at her side.
Cora Earlene Cooper was born in rural Coal County, near Tupelo, on June 24, 1942 to Burl and Lorene (Anderson) Canida. Earlene was the third of nine children. She attended Tupelo schools for 12 years, graduating in 1960. Earlene excelled in sports including basketball, softball, and track.
Earlene started dating Mickey Cooper as a sophomore in high school and they were married on Aug. 11, 1961 at the Tupelo Church of Christ. Mickey and Earlene enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage. Earlene was a devoted mother of two sons. She was involved in all the boy’s activities including being den mother, class mom, PTA, and attending all sporting events, as well as livestock shows. She was always extremely proud of all of her boy’s accomplishments in life.
After raising her family, Earlene found her second love in working in special education, she taught 21 years, all of which were in special education. It was obvious to the students that she loved them and they in turn loved her as well. Earlene was also very involved with the Special Olympics team, sponsoring many children over the years.
Earlene was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She has been of member of the North-west congregation for 35 years. Many of those spent teaching Sunday school, in the nursery, and attending ladies Bible studies.
Earlene is survived by her husband, Mickey Cooper of the home, two sons: James of Bedford, Texas and his children, Lauren and her fiancé Tristen Fisher, Caroline, and their mother, Jennifer Bost; Mark and wife Kim of Bridge Creek and their children: Mikayla and husband Garret Gathers, and Mitchell Cooper; siblings: HB and wife, Gayle Canida of Norman; Sue and husband Bennie Roan of Byng; Charlotte Canida of Edmond; Charles and wife Kim Canida of Coalgate; Shirley and husband, Cecil Maxey of Oklahoma City along with many nieces, nephews, and her church family.
Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Lorene Canida; sisters: Betty and husband Donnie Sweat; Marcine and husband Wayne Townsend, and brother, Jerry Wayne Canida.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Comanche County Memorial Hospital ER and CVCU and to Complete Hospice Care for their skill and extraordinary compassion in caring for Earlene over the past few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Children’s Home at www.tiptonchildrenshome.com.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com