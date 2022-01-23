Earl Burgess Jr. went to his Heavenly home Jan. 17, 2022 while in the hospital at CCMH. Burgess was born in Lawton on Jan. 30, 1948 to Earl Sr. and Daisy (Perdasofpy) Burgess.
He grew up in the Medicine Park area and attended school at Elgin. Some of the things he liked doing was spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. He had a thing for mechanic work on cars, woodwork and crafts. He loved going to church when able. He liked going to Comanche Casino. When car trouble happened, he was always glad to help out any way he could. Even when he was handicapped, he was still wanting to work under car hoods. He liked watching old westerns and old movies. He liked watching OU football games whenever a game was on. He loved to cook. He retired in April 2010 from Cedar Crest Nursing Home. He was a member of the Comanche Nation as well a descendant of the Otoe Missouria Nation of Oklahoma.
He is survived by companion, Frostina Morales; children: Billy Burgess; Sarah Burgess; Nina; Martha; Miranda Subirias and Toinette (Morales) and husband Adam Fellhauer; Mickey; Jason; Randy; Tommy, and Quinton; son-in-laws: Josh Kadayso and Calvin; sisters: Julene Gutierrez; Martha Irving; Betty Luna; Patty and husband David Ramos; brothers: Ronald Burgess and Donald Burgess; grandkids: Marcus; Favian; Sidney; Jesse; Jolie; Tristan; Gavin; Sebastian; Christian; B.J.; Chris; Cecila; Summer; Promyse Horne; Freeman Epps Jr.; Jazii Carr; Lauren (Martinez) Greene; great-grandkids: Lilly Greene; Laila Greene; and Livi Greene; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children: Daisy E. Kaydayso; Kevin Hendrix; Marvin Chasenah; and Julia Silverhorn; brothers: Wayne Motah; Teddy Burgess Sr., and Bobby Burgess; sisters: Barbara Dankowski and Jessie Mendozarosas; granddaughter, Lena Burgess-Adams; Melinda Marrisa.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Bill Foote officiating under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A Viewing will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 from noon to 4 p.m.