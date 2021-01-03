Earl Andrew Howton, 92, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at home. Present by his side were his three daughters and sons-in-law: Leonard Mick, David Williams and Brian Shaw. He was dearly beloved by many family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor, Faith Bible Church officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Celestial Gardens, Cyril.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Earl was born Sept. 7, 1928 in Townley, Alabama to Louis and Hassie Howton. The family later moved and settled in Jasper, Alabama. Earl enlisted in the Army, July 28, 1948. While stationed at Fort Sill, he met and married Doris Lee Janousek of Cyril, on Dec. 29, 1950 and resided in Lawton, till moving to San Antonio, Texas in 2010 with his beloved wife Doris. Earl was a veteran of the United States Army completing 27 years of honor and service for his country while stationed stateside and abroad to include three years in Germany and three tours in Vietnam with many accommodations and the Bronze Star, being one of many medals awarded for his outstanding service. Earl self-perfected his trade of carpentry while mastering a fulfillment and hobbies of wood making, spending many long hours in his shop. Following Earl’s retirement from the United States Army on Oct. 31, 1978, he was employed by the Lawton Public Schools in the carpentry shop and retired April of 1991. Earl also adorned his gift of carpentry and original designs through his own cabinet business, Earl’s Custom Cabinets, providing service for the surrounding area and businesses. Earl was also a Master Mason of the A.F. & A.M.; a 32nd degree Scottish Rite; a Shriner and a member of Mount Scott Masonic Lodge #540 in Lawton, valuing the new and lifelong brotherhood of those that he encountered, and friendships acquired. Earl attended and was a member for many years of Western Hills Christian Church in Lawton and attended Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas.
Earl is survived by his three daughters: Mary Earline Mick of San Antonio, Texas; Deborah Lynne Williams of Lawton; Marsha Louise Shaw of San Antonio, Texas, seven grandchildren: Charline Lee Chen; Andrew Douglas Jones; Cassandra Lynn Evans; John Martin Chmiel; Jerimie Remmick Jones; Jennifer Lynne Santiago; and Rebecca Ann Hunt; 13 great-grandchildren: Michael Kelley; Lauren Kelley; Brittany Evans; Jessica Myers; Brandon Evans; Issac Hunt; Andrew Jones; Emma Hunt; Maddalynne Chmiel; Jacob Santiago; Gabriella Chmiel; Jaxon Santiago; and Emiliah Chmiel; and five great great-grandchildren: Kaylee Kelley; Evan Kelley; Ethan Kelley; Leighton Evans and Walker Evans.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Doris Lee Howton (Janousek) in 2018, his parents, Louis and Hassie and four brothers and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Earl Howton’s name to the Heart Foundation and to the Diabetes Research Foundation.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com