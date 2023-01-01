Memorial service for LeOna (McDonald) Stauffer, 89 of Elgin, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Elgin School Fine Arts Center, with Caleb Stauffer officiating. LeOna passed away on Dec. 27, 2022 in Lawton. She will be interred at the Old Elgin Cemetery next to her infant son and husband, under the direction of the Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Home.
Emmaugh LeOna McDonald was born on Dec. 12, 1933, in Comanche County to William Edgar McDonald Sr. and Ona Stamper McDonald. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1952. LeOna married Frankie Stauffer on Dec. 22, 1951, and they had five children. She and Frankie moved to Renfrow where Frankie worked on his cousin’s dairy farm and they returned to the Elgin area in 1957. She worked with her husband in their farming/ranching operation and was also an Avon representative during the 1960s and later after they retired. They loved living and working on their farm. She was very family oriented and loved working in her yard and gardening. She was a hands-on grandmother and spent many loving hours with her grandchildren. She and Frankie loved to travel and spent many years at Fun Valley in South Fork, Colorado. LeOna was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1972 and was a member of the Lawton North Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for two years until the Elgin Congregation was established in 1975, where she has been a member for 47 years.
She is survived by four children: son, Frederick Stauffer and Jeanie, Purcell; daughter, Lorri Pinchback and Paul, Elgin; sons: Faron Stauffer and Jenny, and Flint Stauffer and Rachelle, all of Arlington, Texas; nine grandchildren, Josh (Naomi) Stauffer; Caleb (Cassidy) Stauffer; Coulston (Angelica) Pinchback; Ashton (Joshua) Finkenbinder; Tommy Stauffer; Coda; Caden; Conlee and Cressyn Stauffer; 11 great-grandchildren: Mason (Alysha) Stauffer; Shannyn; Lance and Ava Stauffer; Sydney and Easton Pinchback; Faron; Sire and Bayne Lovato, and Lennox and Teddy Finkenbinder; one brother, Edgar and Joy McDonald, and sister-in-law, Mattie McDonald, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frankie on Nov. 23, 2020, her infant son, Frankie Linden Stauffer, her parents, Bill and Ona McDonald; sister Cleo Wilson Edwards; brothers: James McDonald, Arnold McDonald, Bobby Joe and Johnny Lee McDonald; and her parents-in-law John and Veda Stauffer.