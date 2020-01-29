H. Dwight Woodward was born December 27, 1926 in Apache, Okla.
to Harold and Dorothy Teeter Woodward. He graduated from Apache
High School in 1944. Dwight served his country in W.W. 2 in the
21st Regiment, 3rd division of the U.S. Marine Corp on Guam and
Iwo Jima. He got to see the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received on Iwo Jima.
Dwight married Joyce Allene Elliott December 29, 1947 and they
attended Okla. University together. Dwight received his B.S. degree from the University of Okla. in 1950. He was a member of
Beta Gamma Sigma Honor society, of which his son Alan became a
member in 1975 and granddaughters Leslie and Jennifer in 1994 and 1996. Dwight and Joyce lived in Cyril, where they owned Woodward’s Dept. Store. He was active in many city projects; Hospital, Fire dept. Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. Three sons were born to them, David Dwight Woodward in 1950, Alan Kent Woodward in 1953, and Chris Elliott Woodward in 1957. The five of them worked together and played together; fishing in their favorite place, Creede, Co., also hiking in the mountains, hunting, going on digs with Dr. Sherman Lawton and the Okla. Archeological Society. Having grandchildren was a wonderful part of their lives. Dwight liked to take them walking on the creeks.
Dwight and Joyce loved to travel, both in the U.S. and Mexico in
their motor home. Very enjoyable were the trips made with the 20th Air Force group. First was a trip to China, then another trip was throughout Europe. Another was Southern Europe, Mediterranean, Egypt, and the Nile River cities of Aswan, Luxor, and the Temples on the Nile River. Dwight’s life was characterized by a strong work ethic, and when he retired from his business, he worked on his farm land. When the great grandchildren came along, this gave him a good place to show them farm animals. He was very family oriented and they
took first place in his life. For several years he hiked in the
Colorado mountains with a son and grandson and right before his 80th birthday, they climbed Handies Peak 14,048 ft. and Uncompahgre 14309 ft.
Dwight was preceded in death by his wife Joyce A. Woodward, parents, Harold and Dorothy Woodward, grandparents, Mary and George Dwight Teeter, Price and Pearl Woodward and his brother William Keith Woodward and brother Francis Woodward and sister-in-law Joyce Woodward.
Survivors are his sons and daughters in law, David and Lori Woodward, Alan & Jan Woodward, Chris & Cathy Woodward.
Grandchildren; Leslie & Mark Shannon, Jennifer & Louis Rubiola,
Andrea & Andy McPherson, Brandon & Donna Woodward, Phillip & Victoria Woodward, and Courtney & Kyle Weaver. Great grandchildren; Kelsey & Mackenzie Shannon, Katie & Liza Rubiola, Dane & Karsen McPherson, Aaron and Remington Woodward.
Service will be private in their home after cremation. Burial will follow at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Apache.