Funeral service for Dwight Lamar Anderson, 72, of Lawton will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Viewing will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Lawton.
Dwight was born on July 20, 1948 in Shelbyville, Tennessee to Charles and Madge (Frame) Anderson. He grew up in Shelbyville where he attended school. He joined the United States Army in 1966 and served his country in the Vietnam war. While serving he received many awards and medals including the Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Army Commendation Medal, with second Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Service Star, Meritorious Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, One Overseas Service Bar, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, and Sharpshooter (Rifle M-16.) After his retirement in 1987, Dwight married Sherry Havens in December of 1988. He worked for the Lawton Constitution for over 15 years and served in various positions. He loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren.
He was survived by his wife, Sherry, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Christy Anderson; four daughters and spouses: Shannon Killen; Jaime and Jeremy Kirk; Jennifer and Rob Lehmann, and Tammy Anderson; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Janis Anderson; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
