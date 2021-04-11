Dwayne Ware, 71, passed away April 6, 2021 at Apache. He was born Oct. 17,1949 in Lawton to Glen and Hattie Ware. He graduated from Apache High school Apache. He received an Associate degree in printing from Haskell College. He was a preacher of God’s word, Lion of Judah Ministry and loved his church family.
He married Shelly Desjarlais Ware where they resided in Apache. To this marriage they were blessed with two sons, Elijah Joaquin and Zane Shay. Three daughters Jessica, Tara and the late Flory.
Preceded in death: wife, Shelly Desjarlais Ware; parents, Glen and Hattie Ware; sister, Trevette Arellano; daughter, Flory Haunpo.
He is survived by his sons: Elijah Ware, Apache; and Zane Shay, Apache; daughters: Tara and Norman Clark, Anadarko; Jessica and Darrell Johnson, Anadarko; grandchildren: Lorri; Kaitlynn; Cara Osceola; Curtis Osceola Jr. and Lacee Leonard; great-grandchildren: Kashlynn and Shyloh Cooper; Jaselynn Hernandez; Brycen and Araena Haunpo; and Darvel Johnson; siblings: Karen Ware, Mesa, AR; Romanita Ware, Apache; Guy Ware, Ada; nieces and nephews: Cherie Thomas; Jennie Mosely, and Giovanni Arellano
Graveside will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Ware’s Cemetery, Carnegie.
Meal will be following graveside at the Iscani Gymnasium behind WalMart.
Visitation will be 8:30 am — 10 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Burial will be under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.