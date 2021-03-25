Dwayne Thompson was born Dec. 17, 1971 in Fort Sill to the late Timothy and Lenell Thompson. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1990. Dwayne was well known for the bass in his cars around town. You could always hear him a mile away upon arrival. He had a love for plants and yard landscaping just like his mother. Dwayne was a lover of birds and had been racing pigeons for 35 plus years. Dwayne won multiple 1st, 2nd and 3rd place diplomas in competitive flight races with his pigeons. His pigeons were his pride and joy. He was a lifetime member of American Pigeon Racing Union and he was the club secretary for Mt. Scott Racing Pigeon Club. He was also head of security for several years a multiple night clubs.
One of his favorite past times was fishing and listening to music. He also loved spending time with family and friends. Dwayne never knew a strange and would help anyone.
For the last several years, Dwayne was a cook for Mitchco at Fort Sill Dining Facilities.
Dwayne is survived by his significant other Renea Toahty, his children: Jeffery Miller; Porsche Aitson,;Summer “Summertime” Aitson; Nataliya vOtotivo; Glennetta Smith; Jur’nee Toahty; Dwayne “Bubba” Ototivo; James Ototivo; Rudy Ototivo; Serenity Ototivo; Violet Bergstrom; Aaliya Bellamy; his brother’s: Charles Thompson and wife Angie Thompson of Washington; Derrick Thompson and wife Johanna Thompson of Washington; his sisters: Jacqueline Thompson and husband, Darnell Collins of Oklahoma; Maguerite Craig and eighteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Timothy and Lenell Thompson, his brother-in-law, Reginald S. Craig and his cousin’s: Preston Thompson and Richard Thompson.
Graveside services for Dwayne Thompson will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be at Whinery- Huddleston Thursday March 25 , 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
