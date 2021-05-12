Funeral service for Dwayne E.B. Arndt will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at First Christian Church, Apache, with Rev. Bubba Clark, Pastor of Addington Baptist Church, Addington, and Rev. Matt Kelly, Pastor of Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dwayne E.B. Arndt, 90, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home east of Lawton, surrounded by his loving family. Dwayne was born an identical twin with brother, Dwight Arndt of Apache, on April 11, 1931 to Herbert and Ferne (Gregory) Arndt in Apache. They graduated in 1949 from Apache High School.
After a short attempt in California to find employment with Dwight and a cousin, Dwayne requested of his parents to enroll him in school. He studied automotive mechanics at Southwestern State College in Weatherford, known today as Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
He joined the college marching band where he met his wife, Vita. They both became active in the Baptist Student Union morning services which led to a first date on a hayride.
After finishing college, he began his automotive career in Sayre before joining Knox-Jensen Dodge in Lawton.
Dwayne joined the Army on Aug. 5, 1952 and was a truck mechanic in Germany during the Korean War until Aug. 2, 1954.
Dwayne and Vita were married on Aug. 21, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Watonga. They celebrated 66 years together in marriage. He was an initial member of the Lawton Gun Club – Clay Target Shooting Sports. He won many competitions and also won many turkeys and bacon for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. In 1981 he won the 16-yard championship at the Oklahoma State Shoot.
Dwayne joined Eddie Cordes Dodge in 1970 and was the service manager over the repair shop before semi-retiring and becoming an auto mechanic instructor at Great Plains Vo-Tech.
He retired to farming and raising cattle and working an oil well on his farm. He was happy doing everything he wanted including fishing in his pond, repairing vehicles in his shop, practicing clay target shooting and pumping oil.
Dwayne is survived by his wife of 66 years of the home; daughter Roxie Arndt of Lawton; son Chris Arndt and wife Lynne of Texas; granddaughter, Megan Gilmore and husband Brock of Texas; grandsons: Joseph and Curtis Brooks of Lawton; great-grandsons: Tony and Seth Gilmore of Texas and Aiden Brooks of Lawton; brother-in-law, Jim Frank of Ohio, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Dwight Arndt and wife Shirley of Apache, sister Norma Frank of Ohio, and nephew, Rick Arndt of Apache.
