A memorial service for Dustin Ray Moser, 51, of Central High, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Elgin Public Schools Fine Arts Center. Mr. Moser passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Dusty was born Feb. 9, 1971, in Chickasha to Darrell and Shirley Moser. He was raised in Elgin and attended Elgin Public Schools, graduating in 1989. Dusty spent his childhood playing sports and especially loved baseball. He was a talented 4-H and FFA member, earning many awards for his participation in Parliamentary Procedure and Livestock Judging. He served as Elgin FFA President his senior year and was elected as the Oklahoma FFA Association Southwest District Vice President in 1989. He attended Oklahoma State University where he received the prestigious Blue Chip Scholarship for outstanding potential in Agricultural Education. He worked at the OSU Swine Farm and enjoyed visiting with Coach Eddie Sutton when he would visit the farm. Dusty was an avid OSU fan and rarely missed an opportunity to watch the Cowboys on TV.
Dusty’s passion was raising and showing pigs. He exhibited many champions during his show career and found his life’s love helping others prepare for the show ring. Dusty was one of the first “hog jocks” in the industry. He spent countless hours assisting 4-H and FFA members with their show projects. He helped families win some of the most premier shows in the country, including the Grand Champion Barrow at the Oklahoma City Spring Livestock Show twice, Houston Livestock Show, State Fair of Oklahoma, National Western, Fort Smith Livestock Show, the Grand Champion Carcass at the Oklahoma City Spring Livestock Show and Fort Smith Livestock Show as well as the Grand Champion Lamb at the Baton Rouge Livestock Show.
Dusty married Dana Hebert on June 29, 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents Darrell and Shirley Moser.
He is survived by his wife, Dana; stepson Jacob Holland; brothers: Andy Moser and wife Amber of Holliday, Texas; Frank Moser of Bray, and Robert Huitt and wife April of Faxon; sisters: Amber Moser of Elgin; Ashley Schulte and husband Dustin of Sterling and Chloe Huitt and partner Kris Brown of Lawton along with nephews: Jeremy, Brandon and Kash Moser; Gunner and Gage McNeil; Rylee Schulte; Weston and Trace Huitt, and Gus Brown; and nieces Savanna and Embrey Moser.
Dusty made many special friends and memories exhibiting at the Comanche County Spring Livestock Show. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dusty Moser Memorial Scholarship to be awarded to a deserving senior swine exhibitor. Those wishing to contribute can email ccsaddleandsirloin@gmail.com to receive an online invoice, mail checks to Dusty Moser Memorial Scholarship care of Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club PO Box 2634 Lawton, OK 73502 or donate through the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Cash App account, $ccsaddleandsirloin.