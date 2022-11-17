A memorial service for Dustin Ray Moser, 51, of Central High, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Elgin Public Schools Fine Arts Center. Mr. Moser passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Dusty was born Feb. 9, 1971, in Chickasha to Darrell and Shirley Moser. He was raised in Elgin and attended Elgin Public Schools, graduating in 1989. Dusty spent his childhood playing sports and especially loved baseball. He was a talented 4-H and FFA member, earning many awards for his participation in Parliamentary Procedure and Livestock Judging. He served as Elgin FFA President his senior year and was elected as the Oklahoma FFA Association Southwest District Vice President in 1989. He attended Oklahoma State University where he received the prestigious Blue Chip Scholarship for outstanding potential in Agricultural Education. He worked at the OSU Swine Farm and enjoyed visiting with Coach Eddie Sutton when he would visit the farm. Dusty was an avid OSU fan and rarely missed an opportunity to watch the Cowboys on TV.