Durward Parks, of Mountain View, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1936 to Clarence L. and Ruth (Houser) Parks, in Stephenville, Texas. Durward attended school in Indiahoma and Cooperton. He married Fay Kelley on September 5, 1958. They were happily married for 62 years. They had two daughters, Kelley and Shelly. Durward drove trucks most of his life. He drove for Mangum Oil & Gas, Barnes Feed Lot and Sam’s Apco. He enjoyed working outside doing yard work and gardening. He liked working on lawn mowers. He loved his family and his granddaughters. His great grandchildren were so very special to him, he loved spending time with them. Durward was a member of the Faith Christian Ministry Church in Mountain View, where he served on the board. He enjoyed reading and studying his bible daily. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, One Brother, Leslie Wayne, Two Sisters, Oleta Foley and Annette Parks and son-in-law Carl Hilburn, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Fay of the home; Two Daughters: Kelley Hilburn and special friend, Neal Hobbs, Gotebo, OK; Shelly Hoenshell and husband Jeff, Mountain View, OK; Two Granddaughters: Lori Heller and husband Dallon, Gotebo, OK; Jessica Sanders and husband Jerret, Hydro, OK; Great Grandchildren: Grady Heller and Gentry Sanders; Two Brothers: C.L. Parks, Eufaula, OK; Howard Parks, Tecumseh; Two Sisters: Peggy Turnbull, Australia; Doris Stillman, Missouri.
Private Funeral Service: 2:00p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Ray & Martha’’s Funeral Home, Mountain View
Burial: Odessa Cemetery, Gotebo, OK
Under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Mountain View, OK