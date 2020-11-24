Duane Scott Murray ll, 30 of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020 at the Cache KCA Cemetery with Lloyd Heminokeky officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Duane was born Nov. 2, 1990 in Lawton to Duane and Michaelene (Niedo) Murray. He graduated from Greenville High School in Greeneville, Texas. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He was currently working as a cashier at Cash Saver grocery store in Lawton and previously worked for several years at Fluffy’s.
Duane enjoyed dancing, rapping, writing songs, being with his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face. He loved playing pool, he read a lot of books, Comanche, Self Help and Sci-Fi.
He is survived by his mother, Michaelene Murray of Tucson, Arizona; father Duane Scott Murray Sr. of Durant; sister Michaelene A. Murray of Cortez, Colo.; two brothers: Christian Ryan Murray of Tucson, Arizonia and Kayden Murray of Durant; grandmother Zenia Chacon; aunts and uncles: Martha Negron, David and Antonia Ramos, Robert and Erick Ramos, Melanie and Matt Verner, Steven and Paula Murray; nephew Alexander Jones; Niece Anastasia Murray.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Troy Murray and Judy Drew; great grandparents: Lydia and Theodore Niedo; great aunt Elivera Niedo; cousins Timothy Niedo and Stephanie Murray.