Dr. Virginia Ann Hormann, lovingly referred to as Ginny, died Monday, August 17, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 76. She was born February 22, 1944 to Frank Neville and Dorothy Hutchinson in San Antonio, Texas. She was raised in Winnemucca, Nevada and the oldest of five siblings.
Ginny attended Winnemucca High School where she was involved in the local 4H program and her school band where she played the clarinet. With her band, she would attend and play in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics. She graduated with honors and was granted a full ride scholarship to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. During her time there, she met her soon- to- be husband, Darwin Otis Hormann, Jr. on a blind date. They were engaged after three months and married soon after, on July 11,1963 in Muncie, Kansas.
As a result of her husband’s twenty year military career, Ginny and her husband lived and travelled throughout most of the United States and part of Europe over their next 57 years together. They moved to Oklahoma in 1973 where they found their forever home.
Ginny attended Cameron University where she would later become an Associated Professor in Chemistry for 23 years. There she would double-major in a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Chemistry and Biology with a minor in Math and a Bachelor’s of Science in Medical Technology. She also received a Masters of Science in Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a PhD in Biochemical Pharmacology from the University of Oklahoma.
In addition to teaching, she loved to help people through her St. Andrews & St. Margaret’s church family, was active in her kids and grandkids academic and sporting careers and was a kind shoulder & listening ear for anyone who needed it.
Of her many accomplishments, Ginny would call her five children and grandchildren her greatest of all. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, going to church, watching OU beat anyone in anything, traveling, reading books, gardening, and listening to records.
She is remembered by all who knew her for her warm, Christian spirit and loving & generous heart.
She leaves behind her loving husband Darwin Otis Hormann Jr; her five children, Albert Hormann (Terra), Michael Hormann (Karen), Matthew Hormann, all of Lawton, Oklahoma, Sarah Hormann (Darron Gaddis) of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Hormann (Joao Fazendeiro) of Grapevine, Texas; five grandchildren Jordan Hormann, Garrett Hormann, Amashjae Jones, Nazzaraya Hormann of Lawton, Oklahoma and A’dora Gaddis of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; her siblings Michael Neville, David Neville, William Neville of Nevada, and Patricia Johnson (Norman) of Denver, Colorado; and a host of very special friends and family members.
The memorial service will be held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1313 SW D Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma with The Rev. Stephanie Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
