Dr. Timothy Neil Kaiser, age 63, fell asleep in the Lord Dec. 24, 2020 due to COVID-19. Beloved husband of Alexis (née Dalianis). Loving father of Sarah Wagner, Michael, and Rachel. Treasured stepfather of Trianna Dalianis, Marika Gutzman (Quinn Vissak), and Cyril Gutzman. Doting grandfather of Elijah Wagner. Son of the late Noel and Maxine (née Tinney) Kaiser. Cherished brother of Stacy (Guy) Curttright. Dear son-in-law of the late Dr. George and Rose (née Melonides) Dalianis. Adored brother-in-law of Ares (Dina) Dalianis, Patrice Dalianis, and Rev. Fr. Panteleimon (Presbytera Konstantina) Dalianis. Loving uncle of Dillon Curttright.
Dr. Kaiser, born in Clinton, OK, graduated valedictorian from: Sooner High School class of 1975, University of Oklahoma class of 1978 (Phi Beta Kappa), and Harvard Medical School class of 1982. After a residency at Washington University in St. Louis, he practiced medicine in the St. Louis, MO area for 27 years, in Connecticut for three years, and in Lawton for nine years. He was a partner at ENT of Oklahoma, and his hands healed tens of thousands of people over the years. He was a passionate convert to the ancient Orthodox Church and a member of St. Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. He was also the chairman of a bank, a property developer in Florida, an hotelier in Nicaragua, an agricultural technology automation fanatic and entrepreneur, a pilot, a winemaker, an orchid breeder, and a cattle rancher. He was a wonderful singer and instrumentalist, starred in high school musicals, led his high school band as drum major, and sang in many barbershop quartets. His lifelong unrealized dream was to be the first doctor on Mars, a task for which he prepared tirelessly as a child and young adult by learning Morse code, among other things.
All of his interests paled in comparison to the passion he put into his family and friends. He was always available to help with medical, financial, and personal challenges, and made sure to get you laughing before he let you off the phone. He was silently the coolest person you ever met.
He was an entirely singular man, and his family and friends were blessed to know and be loved and mentored by him. His willingness to give and support was without equal. Visitation Monday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd, Lawton, OK 73507. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church 15000 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 for the funeral service. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following: the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research; St. Elijah Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Oklahoma City, OK; Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Wauwatosa, WI.