Memorial service for Dr. Robert C. Gose will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith King, associate pastor at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Dr. Robert Claude Gose, age 74, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Lawton. He was born March 29, 1947 in Springfield, MO to Dr. Don Ferrell and Donnealia Thompson Gose. He graduated from Parkview High School in Springfield prior to earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University in 1969. After graduation, he attended the University of Missouri Columbia where he earned his MD. While in Columbia, he met Sandra Rae Johnson, and they married Aug. 14, 1971 in Kansas City, MO. They moved their family to Lawton, OK in 1979.
Bob served the Lawton community as a Urologist until his retirement in 2019. Often spotted in his signature red suspenders, he was a dedicated and compassionate physician who never stopped appreciating and learning from those around him. His friends were friends for life. His children were listed on his CV as some of his greatest accomplishments, and his love and dedication to his wife Sandy was infinite.
His other great passion was Cowboy Action Shooting. Bob was a founding member of the Shortgrass Rangers, a Cowboy Action Shooting Club, where he served as a SASS Regulator and Territorial General for over 22 years. There he took on the persona of Goose Terwilliger, a purveyor of fine medicinals, and loved the sport, humor, and fellowship of the organization.
He is survived by his children: Bron Gose; Dr. Kathryn LaFond (Jeff); Jessica Gose and Katrina McMenamy (Mark); grandchildren: Nicholas and Caitlyn LaFond; sisters: Nancy Gose and Joy Draeger; and brother John Gose (Kim).
His parents and beloved wife Sandy preceded him in death.