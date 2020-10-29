Graveside funeral service for Dr. Robert B. Morford III will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Mark Henslee officiating. The family greatly welcomes your attendance at the graveside service.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Dr. Robert B. Morford, III died Monday, October 26, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 82. He was born December 13, 1937 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Robert B. Morford, Jr. and Leona Poston Morford. He grew up in Lawton and was a 1956 graduate of Lawton High School where he was an outstanding athlete and All State football player. He attended the University of Oklahoma and played football. Bob completed his bachelor’s degree and attended dental school at the University of Tennessee. Following graduation, he returned to Lawton and opened his own dental practice. Dr. Morford also was the owner of Morford Land and Leasing Company.
Bob married Clarissa F. Ryan Hobbs in Lawton. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2007. He later married Ivalane C. Neptune in Lawton.
He was incredibly involved in the Lawton Community. He served on the Lawton City Council, was past president of the Lawton School Board and had served on the Lawton Airport Authority. He was a licensed pilot, enjoyed bicycling and was an amateur radio operator. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; a grandson, Liam Hobbs; great granddaughter, Theodora Hobbs; cousins, Marcie Morford, Pat Morford and Mike Morford; two nephews, Edwin Brent Morford, Jr. and Houston Morford and his wife Kathy; great nieces and nephews, Sawyer, Katie, Hagen, Zach and Grace; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phil and Gail Hocker.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Robert B. Morford, IV and Kevin Hobbs as well as his brother, Edwin Brent Morford.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.