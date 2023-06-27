Dr. Reagan Howard Bradford Sr., Ph.D., M.D., age 90, was called home by the Lord on June 17, 2023. He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Lawton to James Amos Bradford and Pauline Teague Bradford.

His life forever changed when his sister’s childhood friend, Conita Ann Hargraves, became the love of his life. They married on Aug. 13, 1953, which started a humble beginning while Reagan attended higher education. Their marriage blossomed into a large family, international travel, and a devotion to each other that few can appreciate.