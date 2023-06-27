Dr. Reagan Howard Bradford Sr., Ph.D., M.D., age 90, was called home by the Lord on June 17, 2023. He was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Lawton to James Amos Bradford and Pauline Teague Bradford.
His life forever changed when his sister’s childhood friend, Conita Ann Hargraves, became the love of his life. They married on Aug. 13, 1953, which started a humble beginning while Reagan attended higher education. Their marriage blossomed into a large family, international travel, and a devotion to each other that few can appreciate.
Dr. Bradford’s academic achievements were exceptional. He received Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Oklahoma in chemistry and biochemistry. In 1961, he received his M.D. degree from the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. During his studies, he served as an Eli Lily Research Fellow in the Department of Chemistry, a National Science Foundation Fellow, and a Graduate Fellow at the Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies for work in the Biology Division of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He joined the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) staff in 1960, and in 1971 he was named head of the Cardiovascular Research Program. He was then named Scientific Director in 1974. In 1976, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of OMRF. Dr. Bradford also served as Director of the Oklahoma Lipid Research Clinic at OMRF. In addition to his work at OMRF, he served as a special expert for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. He also served as Vice President and on the Board of Directors of the American Heart Association, which awarded him the Award of Merit for his service. Locally, he served as President of the Oklahoma Heart Association. His family is certain many professional accomplishments have been overlooked here.
Beyond his professional exploits, Reagan was devoted to Northwest Baptist Church for over 60 years. He served Northwest as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, tutoring program bus driver, and in any other role Northwest needed. Reagan served as President of Community Advance, Inc. until his passing, a non-profit designed to respond to unmet needs in Northwest’s community. Reagan’s service to the Lord extended beyond his home church. He served as a trustee for the Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma from 1995 to 1998 and from 2003 to 2006, serving in multiple roles including Board Chair and Board Co-Vice Chair. He served as a member of the Board of Trustees for Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary from 1992 to 2001. He likewise served on Oklahoma Baptist University’s (OBU) Board of Trustees from 1986 to 1990 and again from 2008 to 2012, serving as Board Chair from 2010 to 2012. He also served OBU’s Board of Trustees as an advisor. In 2015, OBU presented him with the J.M. Carroll Award.
Reagan was also the undisputed patriarch of the Bradford Family. His family rarely heard about his professional and service-oriented accomplishments because he was focused on them. He was the voice of wisdom and guidance; the steady hand that never knew an obstacle that couldn’t be overcome.
Reagan is survived by his wife Conita Ann Bradford of Edmond; two sons: Dr. Reagan H. Bradford Jr. and wife Cynthia of Edmond, and Dr. J. David Bradford and wife Jan of Little Rock; seven grandchildren: Shawn Bradford and wife Heather of Edmond, Brandon Bradford and wife Rebekah of Edmond, Reagan E. Bradford and wife Keri of Nichols Hills, Beth Corcoran and husband Curtis of Norman, Ben Bradford and wife Sarah of Little Rock, and Blake Bradford of Little Rock; and 15 great-grandchildren: Emma, Alex, Jack, Parker, Hattie Mae, Frances, Liliana, Mica, Malachi, Josh, Isabella, Abe, Silas, Titus, and Payton Elizabeth.
Reagan was preceded in death by his parents, James Amos Bradford and Pauline Teague Bradford, sister Mary Louise Bradford Lampson, and granddaughter Brooke Bradford.
Services for Dr. Bradford will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Northwest Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Lead Pastor Rob Lindley will officiate.