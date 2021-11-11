Dr. Ralph J. Alexander Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated Nov 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Dr. Ralph J. Alexander, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Boulevard Congregational & Christian Church.Family to greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Service may viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Facebook Ralph J. Alexander Page Internet Christian Church Service Boulevard Funeral Home Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists