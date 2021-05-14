Dr. Michael “Mike” Ervin Kuglitsch, 68 of Lawton, passed away on May 8, 2021. Mike was born on May 30, 1952 in Black River Falls, WI to Ervin and Marion Kuglitsch. Mike was a swimmer he was on the high school and college team. Mike received his Doctorate Degree from Medical College of Wisconsin. He owned and operated Lawton Urology. He enjoyed each patient he took care of and always went the extra mile for everyone he saw. His hobbies included being outdoors, hunting, fishing and planting trees. One of his favorite hobbies was fishing with his wife. He also enjoyed working with outreach groups. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. His first love was his family. His staff team was amazing, he always said he had the most driven team. Diana and Becky have provided the most loyalty and support that he so much needed.
Mike is preceded in death by his son, Samuel Kuglitsch and sister, Joan.
He is survived by his wife Jacqueline “Jackie” Kuglitsch of the home; son, Jacob Kuglitsch; daughters: Michele, Nikki and Angie; grandchildren: Kinzi, Kadence, Kennedy and Hunter; parents, Ervin and Marion; sisters: Mary and Sue.