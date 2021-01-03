Funeral service for Dr. Marcy Anne Blackburn will be 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Gorrell, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Dr. Marcy Anne Blackburn, 68, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at her home east of Lawton surrounded by her family. Marcy was born March 19, 1952 in Lawton to Fleming Leigh and Margaret Anne (Austin) Asbury. She came from a military family and lived in many locations. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and later earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Cameron University in elementary education. Marcy obtained a Master’s Degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in elementary education and counseling followed by her Doctorate in education and statistics from the University of Oklahoma. Marcy was an elementary teacher in Lawton for several years and later accepted a position as a college professor at Cameron University in the education department. She went on to become the acting dean of the education department until she retired.
Marcy married Doyle Blackburn on July 29, 1977, in Dickinson, Texas. Doyle and Marcy spent 43 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling together and loved spending time with their children and grandchildren. Doyle and Marcy built a cabin in South Fork, Colorado and spent a lot of time there with family and friends. They enjoyed trout fishing together in Colorado and traveling to other places including 48 states of the United States and Europe and Canada.
Marcy was a very loyal and dedicated member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Lawton. She was a member of the Centenary Sisters and was a LOGOS volunteer at the church. She was also a member of the Junior League of Lawton and a member of the Oklahoma Retired Teachers Association.
Marcy is survived by her husband of the home; two sons: David Blackburn of South Fork, Colorado and Drew Blackburn and wife, Shelley of Pace, Florida; four grandchildren: Courtney Paradiso of Duncan; Cathleen Paradiso, of Lawton; Mikel Paradiso of Anchorage, Alaska and Desmond Blackburn of Pace, Florida, three brothers: Mark Asbury and wife, Denise of Elgin; Steven Asbury of Los Angeles, California; and Scott Asbury and wife Rachel of Woodside, New York; son-in-law, Michael Paradiso of Duncan, and stepmother, Young Asbury of Fayetteville, North Carolina and an aunt and uncle and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brett Blackburn and daughter, Carolyn Paradiso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blackburn Youth Scholarship Fund at Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D Ave., Lawton, OK 73501 or by going to www.lawtoncentenary.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com