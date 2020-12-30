Funeral service for Dr. Marcy A. Blackburn will be 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Gorrell, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Dr. Marcy A. Blackburn, 68, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her home east of Lawton, Oklahoma surrounded by her family.
