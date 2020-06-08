Dr. Lester Dupler, 83, Temple, OK.
Dr Lester Raymond Dupler, beloved family man, retired veterinarian, and pillar of the Temple OK community, died at home with his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held at the Cache Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The good doctor will lie for viewing at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Various family members may be available for visitation throughout those days but specifically from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday. The family encourages and welcomes all to come by.
His parents, Archie Odell Dupler Sr and Eula Mabel Wade Dupler, celebrated his birth on January 23, 1937 in Lawton OK. Lester was the fourth of five children who were all raised on the family farm outside of Cache OK. He graduated from Cache High School in May of 1955 and in August the same year, he attended Cameron State Agricultural College (now known as Cameron University) until May of 1957. Lester married his high school sweetheart Janice Hollander, on December 31, 1955. The couple transferred to Stillwater in 1957 so Lester could continue his pursuit of becoming a veterinarian. Janice worked several jobs to support them and Lester’s schooling. He went on to receive his doctorate from the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1962.
Dr and Mrs Dupler purchased the existing veterinary clinic in Temple OK in October of 1962 where they also built a home, raised their family, and made many friends. Doc was known over several counties for his veterinary work. He also built a thriving registered Angus herd under the name Dupler Farms. His Angus herd was written about in the Angus Journal as “the best kept secret in Oklahoma”.
As a youngster, Lester participated in both 4H and FFA. He continued his love and commitment of these organizations as an adult. He opened his clinic to both organizations for livestock show weigh-ins and worked tirelessly with Cotton County’s extension service and ag teachers to keep the animals healthy. Doc was presented with “Honorary Chapter Farmer” from Temple FFA in 1963, “Honorary Chapter Farmer” from Walters in 1965 and “Years of Dedicated Service to he Cotton County Jr Livestock Show” from the Temple Chamber of Commerce in 1982. These plaques still hang in his clinic.
Dr Dupler served on the school board for Temple Public Schools. As a school board member, he enjoyed seeing Temple’s youth at sporting events, prom, and graduation. All three of his and Janice’s children attended Temple schools and graduated from Temple High School. They were honored to be handed their high school diplomas by their father who served his school board tenure during their high school years. In addition to the school board, Lester served as a board member for First National Bank of Temple; he was also a member of the Temple City Council, and a member of the Temple Chamber of Commerce.
Tragedy struck the Dupler family in September of 2002 when Janice died after a brief fight with cancer. Lester’s elder sister died a week later. After the death of Janice, who helped him build a successful veterinary practice, he found it difficult to return to the clinic. Within two years he was completely retired. Family and friends rallied behind him to show their love and support.
On December 5, 2003 Lester had the privilege of marrying widowed Virginia Faye Reece Stringer of Temple OK. The two continued to live in Temple where they enjoyed their blended family. Though Lester retired as a veterinarian he continued his work with the farms and cattle. He and Virginia traveled regularly with Ruidoso being a favorite spot to visit in the summer and Lester considered their trip to Ireland to be his favorite over-all. But most of his family and friends know, as much as he loved traveling and sight-seeing with Virginia or bragging on his grandkids, his favorite pastime was to sit in his truck and watch his cattle.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents Archie Dupler Sr and Eula Dupler, his wife Janice, two older brothers Emmett Dupler and Archie Dupler Jr, and his older sister Evelyn Hart.
He is survived by his wife Virginia, of the home; Daughter Machelle Dupler Grimes and her husband Kevin Grimes, their daughters Skylar Shae and Ainsley Simone Grimes of Farmersvillle, TX; Son Bryan Lester Dupler and his wife Sheri Petty Dupler, their son Jacob Odell Dupler, daughters Emily Ann Dupler and Harley Nicole Dupler, and son Jessie Issac Levi Dupler all of Norman, OK; Son Myron Wade Dupler of Ft Worth, TX; and younger sister Carolyn Hosking and her husband Harry Hosking of Taft CA.
He is also survived by Step-Daughter Rhonda Stringer Rustler and her husband Brian Rustler of Severance CO, their son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Kristin Rustler, their son and daughter-in-law Josh and Ali Rustler, and their son and daughter-in-law Bryce and Chelsea Rustler; Step-Son Ronnie and his wife Marki Stringer of Mustang OK, their son and daughter-in-law Chandler and Sarah Stringer, their daughter and son-in-law Kinin Stringer and Tyler Goble, their daughter Jordan Stringer; Step-Son Roger and his wife Janice Stringer of Temple OK, their son and daughter-in-law Brayden and Morgan Stringer, their daughter and son-in-law Ashton Stringer and Michael Alger, and their daughter Jamie Rae; Eight great-grandchildren, and four foster great-grandchildren.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Temple First United Methodist Church, PO Box 773, Temple OK 73568.