Dr. Leah Dell (Phillips) Dick known to many as “Dr. Leah” passed away on June 6, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born on July 21, 1933 in Binghamton, New York to Inez (Perry) and Gene Phillips. Leah grew up throughout the Midwest as her father was a Nazarene pastor and they lived in states from Kentucky to Iowa. She attended and graduated from Bethany Nazarene College (Southern Nazarene University), and this is where she met her husband, Kenneth E. Dick. They were married on Dec. 18, 1953 in Tulsa. Ken joined the Navy in 1957 and they moved to Norfolk, VA. Ken and Leah lived in Norfolk for two years before Ken was offered a scholarship at the University of Oklahoma in the psychology department, and at that time they returned to Oklahoma.

Leah, continuing her higher education, received her Master’s Degree from Central State College (University of Central OK), and upon graduating went to work for Oklahoma City public schools as a psychometrist. In 1972, Ken and Leah moved their family to Norman, so she could finish her doctorate in psychology. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1973 receiving her Ph.D in psychology. Leah accepted a job with OU at the Goddard Health Center as a psychologist.