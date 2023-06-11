Dr. Leah Dell (Phillips) Dick known to many as “Dr. Leah” passed away on June 6, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born on July 21, 1933 in Binghamton, New York to Inez (Perry) and Gene Phillips. Leah grew up throughout the Midwest as her father was a Nazarene pastor and they lived in states from Kentucky to Iowa. She attended and graduated from Bethany Nazarene College (Southern Nazarene University), and this is where she met her husband, Kenneth E. Dick. They were married on Dec. 18, 1953 in Tulsa. Ken joined the Navy in 1957 and they moved to Norfolk, VA. Ken and Leah lived in Norfolk for two years before Ken was offered a scholarship at the University of Oklahoma in the psychology department, and at that time they returned to Oklahoma.
Leah, continuing her higher education, received her Master’s Degree from Central State College (University of Central OK), and upon graduating went to work for Oklahoma City public schools as a psychometrist. In 1972, Ken and Leah moved their family to Norman, so she could finish her doctorate in psychology. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1973 receiving her Ph.D in psychology. Leah accepted a job with OU at the Goddard Health Center as a psychologist.
In 1986 Leah and Ken moved to Lawton where Leah became the Director of the Stephens County Health Department Guidance Center. She retired from the State of Oklahoma and went to work full time at Fort Sill in their psychology department before retiring in 2000 and opening her private practice. Ken joined her in private practice in 2006 after he retired from Fort Sill. They loved working together over the next 13 years. Leah retired from her love of helping people in April 2019. She helped and guided countless individuals in need over her many years of practicing psychology.
Leah loved the beaches of California, the mountains of Colorado, traveling with Ken, yoga and classical music. She had a loving heart for all persons and gave generously to many causes such as the environment, equality for all, and for those in less fortunate conditions.
Leah and Ken shared a wonderful life together as they were married just a month short of 66 years prior to his passing in December 2019.
Leah was preceded in death by Ken, her parents, sister Virginia Friend and sister-in-law Ruth Renee’ Dick.
She is survived by her sons: Barry Dick and wife Joan currently missionaries in the Philippines, and Gene Dick and wife Kim of Norman; daughter Lisa Gallaway and husband Max of Duncan; brothers: Gene Phillips of Loveland, CO and Ron Phillips of Herber City, UT; brother-in-law John Friend of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Rhea Davis and husband Kendall of Skiatook; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Leah made the most of her life and gave so much of herself to others. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. In celebration of Leah’s life, lift a glass of wine and listen to the song “Remember Me Beautiful” by Brandy Clark.
Leah’s family would like to thank the staff at West Wind Assisted Living for the wonderful care and love they gave her, along with all the love and support given by her hospice nurses Brittany and Robbi.