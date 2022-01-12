Funeral service for Dr. Larry G. Goss, M.D. will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Private family burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Dr. Larry G. Goss, M.D. died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 75. He was born in Fallon, Nevada on Sept. 2, 1946 to Wallace Richard Goss Sr. and Violet Grace “Pat” Goss. Dr. Goss grew up in Lawton and was a 1964 graduate of Lawton High School. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in 1973 and completed his residency in Michigan, where he remained for several years. After completing his medical degree, he served in the U.S. Army as a flight surgeon for the Army Air Cavalry. In 1996 he returned to his roots in Oklahoma and set up as a country doctor in Walters, and served the community for many years until his retirement.
During his years as a country doctor at Walters he treated many Gulf War Veterans from several states. This enabled him to do a lot of research and he wrote several articles about the Gulf War Syndrome.
Larry was strongly conservative and opinionated. He loved the outdoors along with hunting and shooting sports.
He is survived by his children: Mariah Nicole Clark and husband Rustin; Mareah Noel Shropshire and husband Doug; Shawn Eric Goss, and Cameron Chad Goss and wife Chelsey; his brother, Wallace Richard Goss Jr. and wife Wilma; sister, Kim Goss Wilson; 15 grandchildren; a great-grandson on the way, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.