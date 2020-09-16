Funeral Services for Dr. June Alice Dent Cornish will be at 11:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church (3310 SW 11th Street) in Lawton, with Dr. Dr. Robert F. Dowell and Elder Elvin Lee officiating.
Family Visitation/Viewing: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.--Thursday, 17 September 2020 in the Chapel of Howard Harris Chapel (1005 SW C. Avenue) in Lawton.
Dr. Cornish passed on to her new residence in heaven on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Dr. June Cornish was born in Galveston, but grew up in Corsicana, Texas and was saved at an early age. She accepted her call to the Gospel Ministry of Jesus in 1990, in Ft. Richardson, Alaska under the tutelage of Dr. Carl Johnson, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, Anchorage, Alaska. June received ministerial license. Continuing in the faith and stewardship, she was ordained by the Jameson Bible School of Drexel, Pennsylvania in 1994. In March 1999 ordained as an Elder by the late Presiding Bishop George E. Thomas of the Free Gospel Churches, Inc. She served under Drs. Robert and Alicia Dowell of the New Life Fellowship Church in Lawton, as a professor in the School of the Prophetic for the New Life Bible School. Her academic credentials include a B.S. from West Texas State University, studied at Oklahoma City University, and earned a Masters of Divinity and Doctorate in Ministry from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology. Dr. Cornish has been afforded to serve the body of Christ in the following capacities: Prophetess, Teacher, Minister, Revivalist, Praise & Worship Leader and Elder. Her spiritual experiences with God have culminated as a Ministry Gift placement of Prophet. She has ministered in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Louisiana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, Honduras and Antigua, West Indies, Mississippi, Washington, Texas and Rhode Island. Realizing that the vision was greater than her, she acknowledged the next generation will continue to carry the torch. Her interest was in leading the people of God into the next move of God by way of intimacy with Him. “We have a lot of work to do, I just want to do my part.”
Cherished memories shared by her daughter, Colandra Hughes (Don) of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Christopher Cornish of Lawton, OK; spiritual son, Elvin Lee (Stephanie) of Lawton; 2 granddaughters in Oklahoma City, Navi-lys Clark and Devoya Tatum; great-grandson, Cam’Ron Riggs, Jr., of Oklahoma City; 2 brothers, Randall Dent (Desha) of Grand Prairie, TX; Curtis Thomas (Waymond) of Oklahoma City; 4 sisters, Ruby Holland (Rev. Bell Holland) of Dallas, TX; Pam McNeil (Roland) of Spanish Fork, UT; Regina Cockrell (Napoleon) of Grand Prairie, TX; Angela Winston (Tyrone) of Springville, UT; numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, cousins and friends.
Gone on before are her mother, Delores Pennington, her father, Lorenzo Dent, and brother Louis Thomas.