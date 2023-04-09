Dr. John (Jack) Webb Spencer passed away April 6, 2023; he was 98 years old. Dr. Spencer was born July 7, 1924, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to John William and Mildred Jayne (Woosley) Spencer. He grew up in Elizabethtown where he attended Elizabethtown High School, played football and quarterbacked the team his senior year. He also played guitar and was a vocalist for the Tiny Skaggs Orchestra.

Following graduation, in May 1942 he and seven of his classmates traveled to Oakland, California where they contributed to the war effort as a shipwright helping in the critical shipbuilding industry. The following spring he returned to Kentucky and took the entrance exam for Aviation cadet training in the US Army Air Corps.